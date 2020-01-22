Bismuth Market Capitalization Reaches $1.07 Million (BIS)

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Bismuth has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar. Bismuth has a total market capitalization of $1.07 million and approximately $5,054.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for $0.0776 or 0.00000903 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded up 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011707 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0484 or 0.00000562 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded up 55.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bismuth Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. Bismuth’s official message board is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

