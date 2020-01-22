BitBall (BTB) Market Cap Hits $121,069.00

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 28.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One BitBall token can currently be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 49.3% against the dollar. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $121,069.00 and $108,943.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00053492 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.31 or 0.00073261 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,636.07 or 1.00269301 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034820 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001617 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,379,279 tokens. BitBall’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

BitBall Token Trading

BitBall can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

