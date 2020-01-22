BitBar (BTB) Market Capitalization Hits $75,214.00

BitBar (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. BitBar has a market cap of $75,214.00 and $176.00 worth of BitBar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitBar has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One BitBar coin can now be bought for about $1.69 or 0.00019611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Novaexchange and Cryptopia.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16,841.17 or 1.94637946 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0273 or 0.00000317 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 196.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About BitBar

BTB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 13th, 2013. BitBar’s total supply is 44,511 coins. BitBar’s official website is bitbar.co. The Reddit community for BitBar is /r/bitbar and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBar’s official Twitter account is @spider_BTB.

BitBar Coin Trading

BitBar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Novaexchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitBar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

