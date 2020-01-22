bitCNY (BITCNY) Market Cap Achieves $6.50 Million

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. bitCNY has a total market cap of $6.50 million and $131.58 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, bitCNY has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One bitCNY token can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00001695 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, BitShares Asset Exchange and CoinTiger.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002699 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $290.89 or 0.03376489 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011622 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00203026 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00030062 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.00 or 0.00127685 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

bitCNY Profile

bitCNY was first traded on November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 44,581,000 tokens. bitCNY’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the exchanges listed above.

