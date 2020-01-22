BitCoen (BEN) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $346.00

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. BitCoen has a market capitalization of $48,308.00 and $346.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCoen coin can currently be purchased for $0.0069 or 0.00000080 BTC on major exchanges including Sistemkoin and BitFlip. During the last week, BitCoen has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BEN is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

Buying and Selling BitCoen

BitCoen can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitFlip and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

