Bitcoin Cash Price Tops $343.09 on Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. Bitcoin Cash has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion and approximately $2.69 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for $343.09 or 0.03961027 BTC on major exchanges including xBTCe, Bithumb, Bleutrade and Exmo. Over the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,660.24 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00637164 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00015946 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000402 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000209 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,236,788 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Cash is www.bitcoincash.org. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Trading

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitso, MBAex, Korbit, Kucoin, Liqui, ChaoEX, Exrates, BitMarket, Trade Satoshi, BitForex, Vebitcoin, Coinhub, Cryptomate, Stocks.Exchange, BtcTrade.im, Gate.io, Coinbe, Bittylicious, Coindeal, Indodax, Bitinka, Bibox, CEX.IO, BTCC, Waves Decentralized Exchange, Coinbase Pro, Bitbank, UEX, CoinBene, CoinTiger, Mercado Bitcoin, Coinrail, Liquid, Huobi, Bisq, Kuna, Zaif, Coinone, Negocie Coins, Exmo, Graviex, Buda, Mercatox, Bit2C, FCoin, Koinex, Coinsquare, Allcoin, Koineks, HBUS, Cobinhood, GOPAX, Poloniex, Sistemkoin, Upbit, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, QuadrigaCX, Cryptohub, cfinex, CoinExchange, Gatecoin, Coinroom, Braziliex, Zebpay, C2CX, Cryptopia, Bitsane, Iquant, BTC Trade UA, TOPBTC, DSX, COSS, CoinFalcon, OKEx, BigONE, bitFlyer, BTC Markets, Coinnest, Bittrex, OTCBTC, xBTCe, HitBTC, WazirX, Bitfinex, EXX, Livecoin, WEX, Bleutrade, Independent Reserve, CoinEx, IDCM, Crex24, Instant Bitex, Bithumb, YoBit, ACX, ZB.COM, BiteBTC, Bit-Z, SouthXchange, Coinsuper, DragonEX, Trade By Trade, B2BX, CryptoBridge, Ovis, OKCoin International, BitBay, BX Thailand, Tidex, Coinfloor, ABCC, Fatbtc, QBTC, CoinEgg, CPDAX, Bitstamp, RightBTC, Koinim, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Kraken and Bitbns. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.

