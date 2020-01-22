Bitcoin Incognito 1-Day Volume Reaches $26,424.00 (XBI)

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded 3.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can now be bought for $0.0222 or 0.00000256 BTC on major exchanges including Escodex, STEX, Crex24 and Trade Satoshi. Bitcoin Incognito has a market cap of $284,305.00 and approximately $26,424.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002201 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito Profile

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 12,821,907 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Incognito’s official website is bitcoinincognito.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

Bitcoin Incognito can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Escodex, Graviex, STEX and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

