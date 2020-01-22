Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $444.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Bitcoin Interest has a total market capitalization of $559,397.00 and $444.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0305 or 0.00000352 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Exrates, Bitfinex and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Bitcoin Interest has traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Interest alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.81 or 0.00597555 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00123699 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.45 or 0.00120527 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002890 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000922 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official website is bitcoininterest.io. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest.

Bitcoin Interest Coin Trading

Bitcoin Interest can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bitfinex, Exrates, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Interest should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Interest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Interest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Interest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.