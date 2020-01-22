Bitcoin Red (BTCRED) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $5.00

Bitcoin Red (CURRENCY:BTCRED) traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Red has traded up 24.2% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Red has a market cap of $36,376.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of Bitcoin Red was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Red token can now be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $316.60 or 0.03656507 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011554 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.69 or 0.00204314 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00030742 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00129251 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bitcoin Red Token Profile

Bitcoin Red was first traded on October 20th, 2017. Bitcoin Red’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Red is /r/BTCRED. Bitcoin Red’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinRed1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Red

Bitcoin Red can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Red directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Red should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Red using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

