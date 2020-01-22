Bitcoin SV (BSV) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.59 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 1.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin SV has a total market capitalization of $5.59 billion and approximately $2.18 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $306.98 or 0.03537900 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinZest, Bitrue, Binance and Indodax.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002710 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011538 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.80 or 0.00205144 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000692 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030502 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.23 or 0.00129433 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000068 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,222,577 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: WazirX, SouthXchange, Bit-Z, Bitrue, DragonEX, IDAX, Coinsuper, BX Thailand, Bithumb, Upbit, Koinex, Bitfinex, BigONE, CoinZest, Korbit, FCoin, Indodax, Kraken, Bibox, MBAex, Poloniex, Hotbit, Bitkub, Bittrex, YoBit, HitBTC, OTCBTC, Coinbit, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Bitbns, ZB.COM, CoinEx, Kucoin, Cobinhood, CoinBene, Binance, Altcoin Trader, Gate.io, Coinsquare and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

