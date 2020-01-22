Bitcoinus (BITS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 47.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $24,745.00 and approximately $10,851.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoinus token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053026 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00072930 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000666 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,694.64 or 1.00235682 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034535 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001608 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 355,787,810,465 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz. Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

