BitcoinZ Market Capitalization Achieves $548,238.00 (BTCZ)

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Exrates and BTC-Alpha. BitcoinZ has a market cap of $548,238.00 and approximately $3,007.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00611823 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00126583 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.43 or 0.00120380 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0760 or 0.00000878 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000363 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ Coin Profile

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,159,360,215 coins. BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitcoinZ Coin Trading

BitcoinZ can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exmo, Exrates, Crex24, BTC-Alpha, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

