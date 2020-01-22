Bitcore (BTX) Market Cap Hits $2.64 Million

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Bitcore coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00001734 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange, QBTC and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Bitcore has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. Bitcore has a total market capitalization of $2.64 million and $1,622.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,671.51 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $168.25 or 0.01940080 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $344.64 or 0.03974042 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.32 or 0.00672519 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00744923 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00106759 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010361 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00028761 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00601089 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Bitcore

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,053,721 coins and its circulating supply is 17,552,762 coins. Bitcore’s official website is bitcore.cc. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Cryptopia, QBTC, Trade Satoshi, Exrates, CryptoBridge, Bit-Z and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

