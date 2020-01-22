BitNewChain One Day Trading Volume Tops $468.00 (BTN)

BitNewChain (CURRENCY:BTN) traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One BitNewChain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bit-Z and ZB.COM. BitNewChain has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $468.00 worth of BitNewChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitNewChain has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.09 or 0.00743924 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00004197 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001440 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000034 BTC.

BitNewChain Coin Profile

BitNewChain (BTN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It launched on October 23rd, 2017. BitNewChain’s total supply is 561,243,250 coins and its circulating supply is 179,701,795 coins. The official website for BitNewChain is www.btn.org. BitNewChain’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinnova and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitNewChain

BitNewChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z and ZB.COM. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitNewChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitNewChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitNewChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

