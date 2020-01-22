Bitsdaq (BQQQ) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $13,350.00

Bitsdaq (CURRENCY:BQQQ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Bitsdaq has a total market capitalization of $1.73 million and $13,350.00 worth of Bitsdaq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitsdaq has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar. One Bitsdaq token can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.03511903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bitsdaq

Bitsdaq’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,684,154,113 tokens. Bitsdaq’s official website is bitsdaq.com. Bitsdaq’s official Twitter account is @BitsdaqExchange.

Bitsdaq Token Trading

Bitsdaq can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitsdaq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitsdaq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitsdaq using one of the exchanges listed above.

