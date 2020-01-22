BitTube Trading Up 1.6% This Week (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0097 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular exchanges including Livecoin, TradeOgre, Bittrex and Upbit. BitTube has a market capitalization of $2.24 million and approximately $1,391.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BitTube has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.69 or 0.00746590 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 26.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003229 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001464 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001776 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 31st, 2018. BitTube’s total supply is 231,033,417 coins. The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp.

BitTube Coin Trading

BitTube can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Upbit, TradeOgre and Bittrex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitTube should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

