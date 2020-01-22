Blacer Coin Price Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days (BLCR)

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded 14.9% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the US dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges including Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market cap of $201.00 and $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 125.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00100102 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004459 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000233 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000777 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 206.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0810 or 0.00000941 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Blacer Coin Profile

BLCR is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official website is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Escodex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

