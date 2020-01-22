BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI raised its position in BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,622 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,444 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry in the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Dynamic Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of BlackBerry by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.37% of the company’s stock.

BB stock opened at $6.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a PE ratio of -36.56 and a beta of 1.80. BlackBerry Ltd has a one year low of $4.86 and a one year high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $280.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.31 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 5.92% and a positive return on equity of 0.89%. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on BB shares. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, December 20th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

