BlackCoin (BLK) Price Hits $0.0501

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. BlackCoin has a total market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $18,784.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded up 59.1% against the dollar. One BlackCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000582 BTC on popular exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00022629 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00006169 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,730,773 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CoinEgg, Livecoin, Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Tux Exchange, LiteBit.eu, Trade By Trade and Bleutrade. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

