Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) is Barton Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Barton Investment Management trimmed its position in Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 594,090 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the quarter. Blackline comprises about 4.8% of Barton Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barton Investment Management owned about 1.07% of Blackline worth $30,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Blackline by 661.2% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 414.2% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 3,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Blackline by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,498 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in Blackline by 49.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackline alerts:

Blackline stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,845. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.79 and a 200-day moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of -112.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. Blackline Inc has a one year low of $42.23 and a one year high of $65.32.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $74.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.33 million. Blackline had a negative return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 11.36%. Blackline’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Blackline Inc will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Mark Partin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total value of $1,200,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,409,143.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Unterman sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.20, for a total transaction of $1,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,009,747.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 140,811 shares of company stock worth $7,860,972 in the last ninety days. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Blackline from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Blackline from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Finally, First Analysis initiated coverage on Blackline in a research note on Friday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Blackline Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.