Block-Logic Price Reaches $0.0034 on Exchanges (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. Block-Logic has a total market capitalization of $77,108.00 and approximately $57.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Block-Logic coin can currently be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and SouthXchange.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00054377 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0879 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000275 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000029 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Block-Logic

BLTG is a coin. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. Block-Logic’s official website is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG.

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

Block-Logic can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

