Blockburn Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $61,330.00 (BURN)

Blockburn (CURRENCY:BURN) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Blockburn token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and Mercatox. Blockburn has a market capitalization of $85,814.00 and approximately $61,330.00 worth of Blockburn was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Blockburn has traded up 3.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Blockburn alerts:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00022758 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000488 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00053928 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000666 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0963 or 0.00001111 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Blockburn Profile

Blockburn (CRYPTO:BURN) is a token. Blockburn’s total supply is 1,909,350 tokens and its circulating supply is 839,079 tokens. Blockburn’s official website is blockburn.io. Blockburn’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blockburn Token Trading

Blockburn can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockburn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockburn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockburn using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blockburn Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blockburn and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.