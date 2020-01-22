Blocknet Market Capitalization Hits $15.12 Million (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded 18.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 222% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $15.12 million and approximately $157,378.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for $2.34 or 0.00026960 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded up 123.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000141 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (CRYPTO:BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,469,398 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co.

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.