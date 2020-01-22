Blockparty (BOXX Token) Reaches One Day Volume of $16.00 (BOXX)

Blockparty (BOXX Token) (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. In the last week, Blockparty (BOXX Token) has traded 11.3% lower against the dollar. Blockparty (BOXX Token) has a total market cap of $127,811.00 and approximately $16.00 worth of Blockparty (BOXX Token) was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockparty (BOXX Token) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000045 BTC on popular exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $306.76 or 0.03540232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011551 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00205262 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00030483 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00129420 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Profile

Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,453,993 tokens. The official website for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is www.goblockparty.com. The Reddit community for Blockparty (BOXX Token) is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockparty (BOXX Token)’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty.

Blockparty (BOXX Token) Token Trading

Blockparty (BOXX Token) can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bancor Network and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockparty (BOXX Token) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockparty (BOXX Token) should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockparty (BOXX Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

