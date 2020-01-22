Blockport (BPT) Market Cap Hits $1.92 Million

Blockport (CURRENCY:BPT) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Blockport has a market cap of $1.92 million and $32,447.00 worth of Blockport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Blockport has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Blockport token can now be bought for about $0.0341 or 0.00000396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Kucoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.66 or 0.03297994 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011677 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00201440 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00029557 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.89 or 0.00127116 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Blockport Token Profile

Blockport launched on December 8th, 2017. Blockport’s total supply is 69,434,800 tokens and its circulating supply is 56,402,943 tokens. The Reddit community for Blockport is /r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blockport’s official message board is blog.blockport.io. Blockport’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blockport’s official website is www.blockport.io.

Blockport Token Trading

Blockport can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockport directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockport should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blockport using one of the exchanges listed above.

