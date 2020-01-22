BLOCKv (VEE) Price Up 6.9% Over Last 7 Days

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, BLOCKv has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. BLOCKv has a total market capitalization of $3.51 million and approximately $4,771.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000014 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex, Ethfinex, OKEx and Upbit.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.71 or 0.03490536 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.70 or 0.00204064 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0623 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030314 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.25 or 0.00129743 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BLOCKv

BLOCKv’s launch date was October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,989,942,418 tokens. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, Bittrex, Bancor Network, Upbit, Ethfinex, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), IDEX and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

