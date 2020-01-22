Bloom Price Hits $0.0317 on Major Exchanges (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded down 8.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Bloom has traded 19% lower against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be bought for about $0.0317 or 0.00000368 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including TOPBTC, IDEX, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $181.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $289.25 or 0.03355647 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011605 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.44 or 0.00202324 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0601 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029770 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.98 or 0.00127409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bloom Token Profile

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bloom is hellobloom.io. The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, TOPBTC, Bibox, IDEX, Bittrex, Upbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

