Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Acquires 8,219 Shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tri-Continental Co. (NYSE:TY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 531,572 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,219 shares during the period. Tri-Continental makes up approximately 6.0% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC owned 0.99% of Tri-Continental worth $14,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 0.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 87,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 12.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 65,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,477 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 472.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,650 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 10,439 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Tri-Continental by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 196,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Tri-Continental by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,547 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TY traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,802. Tri-Continental Co. has a 1-year low of $24.76 and a 1-year high of $28.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.251 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%.

Tri-Continental Corporation is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Columbia Management Investment Advisers, LLC. It primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in stocks of companies that operate across diversified sectors. It seeks to invest in stocks of large-cap companies.

