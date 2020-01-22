Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,099 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 25.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 2.3% of Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $5,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,313,000 after purchasing an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,367,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 80,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,474,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 64.8% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $6,316,000.

Shares of IWM traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $167.41. 1,153,999 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,512,516. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $143.46 and a twelve month high of $170.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

