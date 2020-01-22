Bluzelle (BLZ) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.86 Million

Bluzelle (CURRENCY:BLZ) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Bluzelle has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar. One Bluzelle coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0180 or 0.00000207 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $24.43, $32.15, $51.55 and $13.77. Bluzelle has a total market capitalization of $3.86 million and $298,553.00 worth of Bluzelle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.23 or 0.00037333 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $483.08 or 0.05579205 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00026702 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00033867 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002701 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127788 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001292 BTC.

About Bluzelle

Bluzelle (BLZ) is a coin. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Bluzelle’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 214,889,970 coins. Bluzelle’s official Twitter account is @BluzelleHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bluzelle’s official website is bluzelle.com. The Reddit community for Bluzelle is /r/Bluzelle and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bluzelle

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bluzelle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bluzelle should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bluzelle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

