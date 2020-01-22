BMO Capital Markets Cuts PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Price Target to $37.00

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 0.98% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on PACW. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of PacWest Bancorp stock traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $36.64. The stock had a trading volume of 239,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,288. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. PacWest Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.64 and a fifty-two week high of $41.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.47.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 33.80% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The business had revenue of $273.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Mark Yung bought 2,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.37 per share, with a total value of $99,777.90. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 55,558 shares in the company, valued at $2,076,202.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,010,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,254,000 after buying an additional 70,330 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 905,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,171,000 after buying an additional 252,346 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 887,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,262,000 after buying an additional 154,735 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 125.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 516,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,756,000 after buying an additional 2,510,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 500,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,440,000 after buying an additional 42,475 shares in the last quarter. 86.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank, a state chartered bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the start-up operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

