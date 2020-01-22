BMO Capital Markets Increases John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) Price Target to $7.25

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund (NYSE:BTO) had its target price upped by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from $7.00 to $7.25 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential downside of 79.58% from the company’s current price.

BTO traded up $0.33 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. 1,210 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,283. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.22. John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $37.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 14,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 9,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 1,498.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 9,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Financial Opprts Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Financial Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Advisers, LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across the financial services sector.

