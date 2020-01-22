BMO Capital Markets Lowers First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Price Target to C$10.50

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) had its target price cut by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential downside of 22.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Cormark reduced their price target on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Majestic Silver currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$12.67.

Shares of TSE:FR traded down C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$13.59. The company had a trading volume of 552,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 822,989. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$14.66 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion and a PE ratio of -16.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.49, a current ratio of 3.69 and a quick ratio of 3.09. First Majestic Silver has a one year low of C$6.78 and a one year high of C$16.50.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The mining company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$128.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$137.64 million. Research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Connie Lillico sold 5,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.75, for a total value of C$73,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 141,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,087,125. Also, Director Robert A. Mccallum sold 10,000 shares of First Majestic Silver stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$15.00, for a total transaction of C$150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$301,905. In the last three months, insiders sold 178,741 shares of company stock valued at $2,735,606.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,867 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,772 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco, as well as 1,296 hectares of surface land; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; and Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas in Mexico.

