BMO Capital Markets Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $70.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 5.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CMA. Citigroup upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a hold rating to the company. Comerica presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.91.

Get Comerica alerts:

Shares of Comerica stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 528,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,074,393. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. Comerica has a one year low of $58.54 and a one year high of $88.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.56.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $810.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 16.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Comerica will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Comerica news, Director Reginald M. Turner, Jr. sold 2,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.66, for a total transaction of $166,316.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter William Guilfoile sold 6,959 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $497,220.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,207,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,703,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,709,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $850,609,000 after purchasing an additional 243,799 shares during the last quarter. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Comerica

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.