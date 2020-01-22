BMO Capital Markets Trims Spin Master (TSE:TOY) Target Price to C$42.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its target price decreased by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.28% from the stock’s current price.

TOY has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cormark lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$39.50 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$54.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on Spin Master from C$52.00 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered Spin Master from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$46.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spin Master currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$43.10.

TSE TOY traded down C$1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$34.07. 534,864 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,408. The company has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 38.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$39.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.53. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$29.99 and a 12-month high of C$46.61.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.61 by C($0.42). The business had revenue of C$723.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$845.16 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Spin Master will post 1.6900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spin Master

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, and markets various toys, games, products, and entertainment properties in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company sells toys and related products to retail customers and distributors, as well as online.

