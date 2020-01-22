Boeing (BA) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Boeing (NYSE:BA) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Boeing to post earnings of $1.93 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boeing to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $15 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $313.37 on Wednesday. Boeing has a twelve month low of $305.75 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $334.53 and its 200-day moving average is $353.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.19.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

BA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $410.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.97.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

