Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC

Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,316 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the quarter. Boeing comprises approximately 1.5% of Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $12,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,560,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% in the third quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Boeing by 0.3% in the third quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,149,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.4% during the third quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.8% during the third quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.88% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Buckingham Research restated a “hold” rating and issued a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Boeing from $370.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Boeing from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Boeing from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.38.

Boeing stock traded down $5.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $308.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,071,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. Boeing Co has a twelve month low of $305.75 and a twelve month high of $446.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $334.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.08. The firm has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.24, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a negative return on equity of 367.68% and a net margin of 4.37%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $2.055 per share. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

