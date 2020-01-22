Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,487 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.6% during the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,576,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 760.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 542 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 98.7% during the second quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 2,528 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 283.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,584 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,581,000 after buying an additional 9,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the second quarter worth $491,000. 68.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Boeing from $342.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 price target (down previously from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 price target (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $354.38.

NYSE BA traded down $8.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $305.35. The company had a trading volume of 9,312,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $334.53 and a 200 day moving average of $353.08. Boeing Co has a 1-year low of $305.75 and a 1-year high of $446.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The company had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.58 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Boeing’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

