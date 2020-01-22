Boeing (NYSE:BA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Vertical Group

Boeing (NYSE:BA) was downgraded by Vertical Group from a “neutral” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $371.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $321.00 target price (down previously from $324.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday. Buckingham Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $365.00 target price (down from $395.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $370.00 price target on shares of Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $354.38.

Shares of BA stock traded down $4.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $309.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,774,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,096,360. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $334.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $353.08. Boeing has a 52 week low of $305.75 and a 52 week high of $446.01. The company has a market cap of $182.43 billion, a PE ratio of 47.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.19.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.59). Boeing had a net margin of 4.37% and a negative return on equity of 367.68%. The business had revenue of $19.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boeing will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Papp L Roy & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. Papp L Roy & Associates now owns 4,120 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Boeing during the third quarter valued at $1,296,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 115.2% during the third quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 355 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY increased its position in Boeing by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,279 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $3,674,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

