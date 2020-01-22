Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.68 Million

Analysts predict that Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) will post sales of $69.68 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Boingo Wireless’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $71.00 million and the lowest is $68.83 million. Boingo Wireless posted sales of $67.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Boingo Wireless will report full-year sales of $269.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $268.56 million to $270.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $282.02 million, with estimates ranging from $269.66 million to $292.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Boingo Wireless.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WIFI. Zacks Investment Research raised Boingo Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 11th. BidaskClub raised Boingo Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Friday, October 11th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Boingo Wireless from $23.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Boingo Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Boingo Wireless presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.60.

NASDAQ WIFI opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Boingo Wireless has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $26.07. The company has a market cap of $576.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.55 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Boingo Wireless by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,222 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,986 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 44.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,104 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 19,667 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 4,649 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Boingo Wireless by 94.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,150 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 8,803 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Boingo Wireless Company Profile

Boingo Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless connectivity solutions for smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, and other wireless-enabled consumer devices worldwide. The company offers distributed antenna systems and small cell networks at managed and operated locations; high-speed Wi-Fi services for residential consumers on military bases and at multifamily properties; and wholesale Wi-Fi services to network operators, device manufacturers, technology companies, enterprise software and services companies, venue operators, and financial services companies, as well as retail Internet access services.

