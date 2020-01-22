BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.30), Briefing.com reports. BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.88% and a return on equity of 11.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:BOKF traded down $2.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $82.93. 474,188 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,485. The company has a market cap of $6.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $86.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.72. BOK Financial has a 12-month low of $72.29 and a 12-month high of $93.72.

Get BOK Financial alerts:

BOKF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on BOK Financial from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Wedbush cut BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub downgraded BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of BOK Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.00.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.92, for a total value of $655,360.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 131,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,739,875.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Company Profile

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for BOK Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOK Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.