Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.58.

BBD.B has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities cut shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$3.25 to C$1.70 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$2.70 to C$2.10 in a report on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.00 to C$2.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$3.70 to C$3.60 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th.

Shares of TSE:BBD.B traded down C$0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting C$1.28. 19,904,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,460,000. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a 52 week low of C$1.53 and a 52 week high of C$3.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -256.00.

Bombardier, Inc. Class B Company Profile

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

