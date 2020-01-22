BOOM (BOOM) Hits Market Capitalization of $712,920.00

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One BOOM token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including DDEX and BitMart. During the last seven days, BOOM has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. BOOM has a total market cap of $712,920.00 and $26,670.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $304.49 or 0.03511903 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011548 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.65 or 0.00203625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000699 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00030571 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.26 or 0.00129901 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM's total supply is 972,889,270 tokens and its circulating supply is 779,741,988 tokens. BOOM's official website is www.boomtoken.io. BOOM's official Twitter account is @

BOOM's official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken.

BOOM Token Trading

