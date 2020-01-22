Bottos (BTO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $593,503.00

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, LBank, BigONE and Gate.io. In the last week, Bottos has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bottos has a total market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $593,503.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00037401 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $473.23 or 0.05492925 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026744 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00033598 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.97 or 0.00127341 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

Bottos (BTO) is a token. It was first traded on November 7th, 2017. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bottos is medium.com/bottos. The official website for Bottos is www.bottos.org.

Buying and Selling Bottos

Bottos can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank, BigONE, IDEX, Bit-Z, OTCBTC, Bibox and CoinEgg. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

