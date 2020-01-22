Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Acquires 1,872 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,321 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 3.8% of Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $22,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Belvedere Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $135,000. Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, S&T Bank PA acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $316.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $290.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $241.79. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.70 and a 52 week high of $319.02. The stock has a market cap of $1,390.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The iPhone maker reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.19. Apple had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 53.82%. The firm had revenue of $64.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 13.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 37,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.79, for a total value of $9,639,799.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,170,677 shares in the company, valued at $301,788,823.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on AAPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $296.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target (up from $290.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group set a $275.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.62.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

