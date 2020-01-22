BP plc (NYSE:BP) Shares Bought by Rothschild Investment Corp IL

Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in shares of BP plc (NYSE:BP) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,142 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL’s holdings in BP were worth $2,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in BP by 659.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,414,226 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $91,716,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,204 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in BP by 29.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,071,080 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $344,610,000 after buying an additional 2,064,781 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BP in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,354,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BP by 812.8% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 976,037 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after acquiring an additional 869,110 shares during the period. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BP in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,537,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of BP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of BP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of BP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.05.

Shares of NYSE BP traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.79. 5,664,535 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,063,310. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.20. BP plc has a 1-year low of $35.73 and a 1-year high of $45.38. The firm has a market cap of $131.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76.

BP (NYSE:BP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $69.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.86 billion. BP had a net margin of 1.66% and a return on equity of 10.67%. Analysts anticipate that BP plc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BP

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

