Brandywine Realty Trust (BDN) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 29th. Analysts expect Brandywine Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE BDN opened at $15.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.91. Brandywine Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $14.03 and a 52 week high of $16.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.47%.

Several research firms have commented on BDN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Brandywine Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.70.

In other news, CAO Daniel A. Palazzo sold 14,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $219,953.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,295 shares in the company, valued at $615,295.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $42,623.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 196,750 shares in the company, valued at $3,012,242.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 180,537 shares of company stock worth $2,747,772. Company insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Washington, DC, and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 181 properties and 24.8 million square feet as of December 31, 2018, which excludes assets held for sale.

