Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $9.83.

BRFS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered BRF from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised BRF from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, HSBC raised BRF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

Shares of BRFS stock opened at $8.35 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.85. BRF has a 1-year low of $5.02 and a 1-year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of -10.06 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. BRF had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 7.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Equities research analysts expect that BRF will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in BRF by 204.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at $107,000. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the second quarter valued at $114,000. BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in BRF in the third quarter valued at $190,000. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BRF Company Profile

BRF SA focuses on raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, frozen vegetables, and soybean by-products. Its product portfolio comprises whole chickens and frozen cuts of chicken, turkey, and pork; ham products, bologna, sausages, frankfurters, and other smoked products; hamburgers, breaded meat products, and meatballs; lasagnas, pizzas, cheese breads, pies, and frozen vegetables; margarine; and soy meal and refined soy flour, as well as animal feed.

