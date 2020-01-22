Brick & Kyle Associates Has $3.09 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 264.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,099 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF comprises 2.3% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $3,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 65,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $95.41. The company had a trading volume of 167,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,515. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $72.97 and a 1-year high of $98.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0009 per share. This represents a $0.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

