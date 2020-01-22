Brick & Kyle Associates Has $4.70 Million Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 3.5% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 2,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Bank now owns 8,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $96.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.69.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,478,884.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, hitting $90.06. 1,545,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,077,292. The company has a market capitalization of $231.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average of $85.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.22%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

